Amidst lockdown, everyone is in home quarantine and is spending most of their time with the family. However, they are missing their friends and dear ones living in distant places. Actress Parineeti Chopra also seems to be feeling nostalgic of the ‘days of no social distancing’ and shared a picture of her along with industry friends.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti shared a picture with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, all eating pancakes “on Katrina’s order at 9am.” In the picture, one can see them sitting around a table with a breakfast spread in front of them.

Parineeti captioned the post, “The days of no social distancing and 9am pancakes on Katrina’s order.” The picture was reportedly taken during the actors’ Dream Team Tour of the US.

Amidst these tough times, everyone is maintaining social distancing and is in home quarantine. Bollywood is also doing their bit to help the people affected by the lockdown. Also, while all the shootings are at a halt, B-town is entertaining their fans via social media handles. Every now and then they keep treating their fans with their daily routine and give a sneak peek into their life under quarantine.

On the work front, Parineeti has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Girl On The Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic lined up for release this year.