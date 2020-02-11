While doctors and authorities around the globe have been urging people to always wear masks while travelling and as the death toll in China due to Coronvirus has gone over 1000, one would expect certain sensitivity on the Internet. Recently, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra too shared a picture of her from the airport where she can be seen donning a white mask to protect herself from Coronavirus.

“Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys,” Parineeti wrote as a caption with the photograph.

The actress was spotted in a casual ensemble comprising folded jeans, a white short and white sneakers. She had a stylish olive-and-beige Louis Vuitton bag slung across her shoulder.

Well, it turned out that Chopra’s ‘well-wishing’ backfired upon her when netizens were quick enough to remind her that she ‘didn’t have to do a photo shoot’.

Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Leone are Bollywood stars who have been spotted wearing masks in public lately, as protection against the malady.

On the work front, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of two films. She has Ribhu Dasgupta’s psychological thriller The Girl On The Train adapted from the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name, which in turn was based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name.

Parineeti will also be seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amol Gupte.

Her other unreleased film right now is Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.