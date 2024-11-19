Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha receive handmade painting from her mom

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram, revealing a special gift from her mother, Reena Chopra. The gift was a handmade painting of Parineeti and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, capturing their beautiful bond.

On Monday, Parineeti posted a picture of the couple holding the painting, which beautifully depicted them together. Another image showed the pair holding hands and showing off their engagement rings. In her caption, Parineeti showered praise on her mother, calling her “the greatest artist.”

She wrote, “The greatest artist, my MOM ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art, it’s a reflection of your love for the both of us. This is going to have a special place of honor in our home. Thank you, Mom! @reenachopra.art.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the artwork in the comments. One user wrote, “@reenachopra.art I am blown away ma’am… This is so damn beautiful and what a beautiful present.” Another fan commented, “OMG it’s really unbelievable. She is truly a great artist.”

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was an intimate affair with close family and friends, including some well-known figures from the entertainment and political spheres.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in the film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, where she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie tells the untold true story of Punjab’s iconic rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, whose music and controversial life captured the public’s imagination before his tragic assassination at the age of 27. Parineeti plays the role of Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur, alongside Diljit, who portrays the legendary musician himself.