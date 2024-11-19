Allu Arjun, Rashmika’s jet-set selfie sparks ‘Pushpa 2’ frenzy

Allu Arjun delighted fans with a candid selfie featuring Rashmika Mandanna, calling her the “Real Srivalli.” The heartwarming moment was captured aboard a private jet as the two stars traveled to Patna for the grand trailer launch of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The superstar shared the picture on Instagram Stories, captioning it, “Always a memorable time with the real Srivalli.” Rashmika responded in kind, reposting the image with, “Always the most fun time for me with Pushpaa.”

The trailer for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has set the internet abuzz. Allu Arjun returns as the fearless red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli, his love interest. Packed with powerful dialogues and breathtaking action sequences, the trailer highlights Pushpa’s evolution into an “international player.” Lines like “Pushpa naam chota hai lekin sound bahut bada” and “Pushpa matlab ek brand” have already struck a chord with fans.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film also features Fahadh Faasil as Pushpa’s formidable nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The trailer launch event at Gandhi Maidan in Patna drew massive crowds eager to see Allu Arjun and Rashmika. Fans created a frenzy, with videos capturing their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Unfortunately, the overwhelming turnout led to a stampede-like situation, prompting security to intervene with baton charges to manage the chaos. Enthusiastic fans even climbed structures to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is ready for a December 5 release, a day earlier than initially planned. The first installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, had explored power struggles surrounding red sandalwood smuggling. It earned Allu Arjun a National Film Award for his stellar performance.