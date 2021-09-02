Papa Rao Biyyala teams up with Ilaiyaraaja for Hindi-Telugu film ‘Music School’

Filmmaker Papa Rao Biyyala’s ‘Music School’ has been announced. This 12-song musical movie set in Hyderabad is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport.

Papa Rao Biyyala says: “As a filmmaker, it’s exciting and nothing short of an honour to be joining forces with maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Broadway choreographer Adam Murray and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. ‘Music School’ celebrates the fact that many of us have found solace in music. Its songs elevate an enrapturing story of love and discovering music. We’re thrilled to see the audience in theatres with this heartwarming musical.”

It is a bilingual movie that will be released in Hindi and Telugu and music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The choreography is by Broadway choreographer Adam Murray. It is written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala.

The movie features Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy, and Ozu Barua.

Cinematographer Kiran Deohans, renowned for his work in ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, will also be on board. The ‘mahurat’ of the musical will be on October 15. The film also features three songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ which are used situationally.