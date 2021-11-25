Ilaiyaraaja sends ‘get well soon’ message to Kamal Haasan

As far as the report is concerned, the famous actor-politician Kamal Haasan is admitted to hospital in Chennai due to his positive symptoms of covid. One of the renowned music directors Ilaiyaraaja sent him a “get well soon” message on Wednesday.

He took to his Twitter handle for the same of the same and wrote in Tamil, “Nalamaaga vara vendum Sagotharare. Kalai ulagai aha ena atchariyapada vaika vendum vaarungal seekiram.” (You need to come back hale and hearty, brother. You need to make the world of arts be awestruck, come soon!)

Furthermore, the hospital reported the actor to be in stable condition where Kamal is admitted.

Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre reported, “Sri Kamal Haasan has been undergoing treatment for Covid in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre. His investigative parameters are under control. His condition continues to be stable.”

(With inputs from IANS)