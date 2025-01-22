‘Padmaavat’ re-release: Experience the epic again in theatres on THIS date

Fans of the epic historical drama ‘Padmaavat’ are in for a treat as the film is set to re-release on theatres on January 24, 2025, to commemorate its seventh anniversary.

Originally released on January 25, 2018, the film was a massive box office success and continues to be celebrated for its stunning visuals and gripping performances.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house made the exciting announcement on social media, inviting audiences to experience the grandeur of ‘Padmaavat’ once again on the big screen. The tweet read, “Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January.”

Based on the epic poem by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, ‘Padmaavat’ tells the legendary story of Rani Padmavati, a courageous Rajput queen, portrayed by Deepika Padukone.

The film explores her unmatched beauty and strength, and the relentless pursuit of Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, to conquer her kingdom. Shahid Kapoor stars as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Padmavati’s devoted husband, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

The movie also features a stellar supporting cast, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka.

Not only was ‘Padmaavat’ a historical drama, but it was also a visual masterpiece. The film’s opulent sets, elaborate costumes, and stunning cinematography were complemented by a soundtrack that became iconic.

Composed by Bhansali himself, the music featured memorable tracks such as ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’, ‘Binte Dil’, ‘Ghoomar’, and ‘Khali Bali’, which resonated with audiences long after the film’s release.

This re-release marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, following their earlier successful films ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’.