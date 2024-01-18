Orry finds unlikely connection with Deepika Padukone

In the most recent installment of Koffee with Karan 8, Orhan Awatramani, affectionately known as Orry, spilled the beans on his takeaways from the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh episode while unveiling his personal favorites from this season.

The dynamic discussion unfolded as Orry, with unabashed enthusiasm, shared his thoughts on the season opener featuring the power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Expressing sheer delight, Orry confessed to thoroughly enjoying the candid banter between the celebrated duo. However, his genuine candor took center stage as he admitted to occasionally feeling a tad underwhelmed as a member of the audience during this season.

Renowned for its tantalizing gossip, Koffee with Karan took an unexpected turn for Orry, who felt that the celebrities this season leaned more towards authenticity, deviating from the anticipated dramatic flair.

Orry’s instagram post from the Koffee with Karan set:

Orry revealed an uncommon connection he felt with Deepika Padukone, a sentiment seldom associated with the typical tone of the show. Lightening the mood with humor, Orry playfully implored, “I have never wanted to relate to Deepika Padukone. Don’t relate to me, DP, please. I love you.”

The unexpected camaraderie didn’t stop there. Orry shared a heartwarming anecdote about a moment when he and Deepika coincidentally sported the same hairstyle. With a touch of amusement, he recollected, “I am always going to be in awe of her. I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, ‘DP, we have the same bun’. She looked at me like… She didn’t know who I was, and I was like, ‘I love you for doing that’.”

In a nutshell, Orry’s appearance on Koffee with Karan brought forth a refreshing perspective. He navigated the fine line between admiration and relatability with the stars.