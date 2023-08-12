OMG 2 Scores Rs 9.5 Crore on Day 1 Despite Gadar 2 Competition

August 11 witnessed not only the much-anticipated release of “Gadar 2” but also “OMG 2” in theaters. It had an extended cameo by Akshay Kumar. Initial estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that the movie made an opening of Rs 9.5 crore. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam,

Nationwide, the Hindi version of the film secured a 37.53 percent occupancy rate on its opening day. This number falls short when compared to the impressive 60 percent achieved by “Gadar 2.” In “OMG 2,” directed by Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar portrays the emissary of Lord Shiva. He descends to Earth to aid a devout believer named Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Unlike the Kantilal from the prequel, this character holds unshakable faith in the divine.

While not exceptional, the initial numbers for “OMG 2” on its opening day fare better than the modest Rs 2.5 crore earned by Akshay’s “Selfiee” earlier in the year.

Advertisement

“OMG 2” faces a tough challenge at the box office, with formidable competition from “Gadar 2”. Sunny Deol leads in the northern regions. While in the South, it is also contending with Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” and Chiranjeevi’s “Bholaa Shankar”.

In the midst of this, Karan Johar’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” retains its screening slots as it enters its third week. The movie features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh,

Akshay’s performance at the box office has been lackluster lately. Before “Selfiee” this year, his roles in films like “Samrat Prithviraj,” “Bachchhan Paandey,” “Raksha Bandhan,” and “Ram Setu” fell short of expectations, leaving audiences disappointed.

Within the movie’s storyline, Pankaj Tripathi’s character engages in a legal battle against the education system, fighting for justice for his son. He embodies the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devoted worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar steps into the character of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam assumes the role of a lawyer in the film.