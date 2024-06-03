Udit Narayan shares interesting anecdote about the two ‘Gadar’ films on ‘Superstar Singer 3’

Veteran playback singer-songwriter Udit Narayan, shared an interesting anecdote about ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Gadar 2’ on the latest episode of the singing reality show ‘Superstar Singer 3’.

The show honours the veteran singer through its special episode titled ‘Udit Narayan’s Masterclass’. During the course of the episode, the young talents pay a heartfelt tribute by singing Udit Narayan’s timeless classics that are loved even today.

The 13-year-old singer Aryan from Gurdaspur, Punjab, leaves the audience spellbound with his rendition of ‘Udja Kale Kawan’ from the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Advertisement

While praising Aryan, Udit Narayan shared memories of the song, saying: “I am speechless and have no words to praise your performance. It was incredible. Aryan, you even sang in a higher range compared to what I did when I was performing this song. I still remember that 2001 was the year when ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Lagaan’ were released on the same day, on 15th June, and both created history. They became musical blockbusters.”

He added that who knew that after 22 years, ‘Gadar 2’ would be made and Uttam Singh’s songs would be recreated by Mithoon. It’s a big challenge to recreate a hit.

The singer shared: “Anil Sharma, the director of both films, called me and Mithoon Ji and when we met, Mithoon said, ‘Udit Ji, when your film was released, I was in college, and I was your fan. But I want to tell you that when I started working on this film, I received so many requests through email – they said, ‘If you’re making Gadar again, you must take Udit Narayan’s voice again’. Hearing this I felt good.”

Super Judge Neha Kakkar also complimented Aryan, saying: “Aryan, this was your best performance, superb! It was so full of soul, it had so much power, and it was so full of emotions. I feel this show has been a good learning ground for you and all of you are going to go back with so much musical knowledge. And we all can see your growth already, God bless you. Beautiful.”

‘Superstar Singer 3’ airs Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.