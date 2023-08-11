OMG 2 public review: Akshay Kumar ‘steals the show’, Pankaj Tripathi wins hearts with ‘masterclass performance’

OMG 2, one of the highly anticipated sequels of this year, has finally made its way into cinemas today. The movie encountered some hurdles prior to obtaining a censor certificate, but it has now been released nationwide.

The main cast, featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, actively promoted the film over the past few days. The trailer and the music tracks from the album were met with a positive response, contributing to the film’s excitement. With the movie now being showcased in theatres, it’s receiving fantastic feedback from the audience, and this positive word-of-mouth is likely to translate into impressive box office earnings.

OMG 2 is a continuation of OMG – Oh My God!, a 2012 movie that cleverly criticized organized religion and starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Mithun Chakraborty. For the sequel, Rawal and Chakraborty, both former parliamentarians, are absent; only Kumar remains, alongside the bold Govind Namdev.

Advertisement

Unlike the first film which focused on religion, the new installment centers around sex education in schools. This shift in theme clarifies the filmmakers’ intention to secure a UA certificate. However, the censor board, using its discretion, mandated several alterations and assigned the movie an ‘A’ (Adult) rating. Additionally, it seems that Kumar’s character underwent changes, transitioning from Lord Shiva to a kind of ‘messenger’ of God (a different franchise with a similar name already features a convicted felon).

Reviews —–

In one word -: MindBlowing

#AkshayKumar steals the show. #PankajTripathi was at his best and loved his role so much.

#YamiGautam did her part so brilliantly loved her. Words can’t Define this movie as one of the bold experiments and definitely, it should work.

Have no words to express my feelings after watching #OMG2

It’s not a movie it’s a movement for sex education in India

@akshaykumar sir (Great Performance )

@TripathiiPankaj (masterclass performance)

@yamigautam u r always great mam

Words can’t define the excellence the whole team has done. #Akshaykumar sir’s best Movie ever Period….@raiamitbabulal Charan sparsh @TripathiiPankaj u nailed it @yamigautam ma’am aur yeh apke liye (red heart emojis) Overall movie is a BONAFIED BLOCKBUSTER.”

#OMG2 Hits all The Boundaries to satisfy me. A Pure Dose Of Entertainment & Hard hitting the subject. Interval Scene Pure Goosebumps, Post Interval mind-blowing. Great Content with Entertainment Value… Got to see such a film after a long time.”

“One of the bravest attempts from @akshaykumar Sethji @TripathiiPankaj Sir and @yamigautam Shines and how.. Kudos to @raiamitbabulal for handling such topic so finely #OMG2.”

“Engaging, Entertaining, Thought-provoking, decorated with absolute blast performances from @TripathiiPankaj & @yamigautam especially @raiamitbabulal who handles the subject with utmost sincerity #OMG2 & @akshaykumar maalik you absolutely nailed the character as #Mahadev..lots of love.”

This movie is an eye opener with a great & beautiful msg for all of us. Storyline & acting by @TripathiiPankaj @akshaykumar & @yamigautam is worth watching.

A must-watch for all…

The bravest attempt by Akshay sir after Padman. The 15 minutes after the Second half may seem a little bit dragged and misincorporation of Sir’s role in the screenplay. But the rest of the movie is entertaining. And Climax is praiseworthy & movie hits the right chord.

The battle between a Bhakt vs Bhagwan Amazing Performance by all the Star Cast But Especially Pankaj Tripathi & Akshay Kumar, 4 out of 5.

It’s worth mentioning that the censor board has granted an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certification to the movie, with approximately 13 minutes of the film being edited out. Interestingly, according to a report, OMG 2 has obtained a 12A certification in the UAE. This particular certificate implies that children aged 12 and above would be permitted to view the film.