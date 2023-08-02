Nitin Chandrakant Desai family: What we know about his wife Naina and children

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a notable name in the world of art direction and film production, has left the world at the age of 57, with reports indicating that he took his own life. His body was found at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Taking a step back from his professional life, let’s take a closer look at Nitin Chandrakant Desai family.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai was born to Chandrakant Ganpat Desai and Meena Chandrakant Desai. He shared his life’s journey with Naina Nitin Desai, who, like him, is a part of the film industry, working as a film producer. Together, they embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood, raising a son and a daughter. Mansi Desai, their daughter, serves as a production coordinator at Mold3D.

In the realm of relationships, Nitin Desai was not only a husband and father, but he also had a brother and a sister, Vaishali, who were an integral part of his life.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai family lived together.

Spanning two decades, his creative endeavors intertwined with respected filmmakers such as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2002, he took a new artistic path, delving into film production with the creation of “Desh Devi,” a devotional cinematic tribute to the revered Devi Mata of Kutch, under the banner of Chandrakant Productions.

Nitin Desai’s remarkable skills in art direction were met with substantial recognition, securing him the esteemed National Film Award for Best Art Direction on four occasions, alongside three Filmfare Best Art Direction Awards. His boundless vision materialized in the form of ND Studios, a sprawling complex spread across 52 acres in Karjat, Navi Mumbai, situated not far from the bustling metropolis of Mumbai.

While initial indicators point towards suicide as the cause of his untimely departure, ongoing investigations by authorities aim to uncover the truth.

As news of Nitin Desai’s passing reverberated through the industry and beyond, social media platforms witnessed an outpouring of condolences and tributes. Distinguished figures from the film fraternity came together to express their heartfelt respects and shared cherished memories of the acclaimed art director.