Who was Nitin Desai? ‘Lagaan’, Jodhaa Akbar’ art director found dead in his Karjat studio

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a prominent figure in the world of art direction and film production, has passed away at the age of 57, reportedly taking his own life. His lifeless body was discovered at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. Initial indications suggest the cause of death is suicide, prompting ongoing investigations by the authorities. Let us delve into his journey.

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, an Indian art director, production designer, and film and television producer, garnered recognition primarily for his contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema. His creative touch graced noteworthy productions like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Lagaan (2001), Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Over two decades, his artistic collaborations extended to esteemed directors such as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2002, he ventured into film production with Desh Devi, a devotional film dedicated to the revered Devi Mata of Kutch, under his banner Chandrakant Productions.

Advertisement

Desai’s prowess in art direction earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Art Direction on four occasions, coupled with three Filmfare Best Art Direction Awards. His visionary drive led to the establishment of ND Studios, a sprawling 52-acre complex in Karjat, Navi Mumbai, near the bustling city of Mumbai.

The studio played host to notable productions including Jodha Akbar and Traffic Signal, as well as serving as the backdrop for the reality show Big Boss, aired on Colors TV.

Tragedy cast a shadow over Desai’s legacy, as reports revealed his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd, faced financial distress, defaulting on a substantial Rs 252-crore loan owed to a financial creditor. Just recently, a bankruptcy court acknowledged an insolvency petition against his company.

In 2016 and 2018, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd had procured loans totaling Rs 185 crore from ECL Finance. The ordeal of repaying these loans was exacerbated by the challenges that surfaced in early 2020, coinciding with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As news of his untimely demise spread, a wave of condolences and tributes surged through social media platforms, with numerous figures from the film fraternity expressing their respects and fond memories of the celebrated art director.