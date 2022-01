Both actors have worked in films such as ‘Kaante’ (2002) and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ (2007). They are now preparing to work together in a comedy drama.

Director Samir Karnik will helm the project. According to a source, Sanjay and Suniel will play Punjabi characters in the project.

In addition to Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla, and Jaaved Jaaferi, several other actors will be seen in the untitled film.

(With inputs from ANI)