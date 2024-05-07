New arrest in Salman Khan residence shooting case

In a significant development regarding the recent shooting outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, authorities have apprehended a fifth suspect in the case. Identified as Mohammad Chaudhary, the individual was captured in Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in aiding the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Chaudhary’s role reportedly involved providing financial support and conducting reconnaissance for the assailants, as confirmed by officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch. This arrest adds another layer to the ongoing investigation into the alarming incident that shook the Bandra neighborhood.

Tragically, the case took a somber turn with the death of Anuj Thapan, one of the arms suppliers implicated in the matter. Thapan was discovered deceased in his cell on May 1, with reports suggesting suicide as the cause.

Authorities revealed that Thapan had attempted to end his life while in custody and succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. His arrest on April 26 had been a significant breakthrough, shedding light on the network responsible for supplying weapons to those involved in the attack.

The incident, which unfolded on April 14, witnessed two assailants firing shots outside the Galaxy Apartments which is Salman Khan’s residence, before making their escape. Subsequent arrests have revealed ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In response to the gravity of the situation, Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused individuals linked to the shooting incident.

Furthermore, authorities have issued a lookout notice for Anmol Bishnoi, the younger sibling of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection to the case. The investigation continues as law enforcement agencies work tirelessly to bring all those involved to justice and ensure the safety of the community.