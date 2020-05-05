Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, after battling leukemia for two long years. Post his death, wife Neetu Kapoor has been thanking people for their immense support during the hard times. Recently, she took to social media to write a warm note expressing gratitude towards the Ambani family for their countless support.

Sharing a picture of herself along with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on her official Instagram handle, she wrote, “For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say, it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family (sic).”

She went on to add, “As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible. From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared (sic).”

Naming each and every member of the Ambani family, Neetu wrote, “you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family (sic).”

Not just this, but a day before, Neetu had also expressed her gratitude towards the doctors and other staff of HN Reliance Hospital. Sharing a picture of Rishi, she wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude – gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own – they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart (sic).”

For the unversed, last year, the Ambani couple had paid a friendly visit to late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in NYC. The four had clicked a bunch of pictures together, and Neetu had shared a few of them on Instagram back then.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday. Her note comes a few days after a viral video showing Rishi struggling on his death bed was heavily criticised by his fans and friends.