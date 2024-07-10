Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gets ‘Kuks’ tattoo on mom Neetu Kapoor’s birthday

Celebrating her mother Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in a unique way, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni decided to commemorate the occasion with her very first tattoo. Taking to Instagram, Riddhima shared a glimpse of her new ink, a subtle yet meaningful tribute that reads “kuks” — a loving nickname her mom affectionately calls her.

Accompanied by a video of the tattooing process, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni expressed her joy, captioning the post, “‘Tiny ink, big impact’ #theprocess #tattoo #momlove. Got Inked on mom’s bday & loving it! She calls me ‘Kuks’ pyar se.”

Neetu Kapoor, who turned 66, celebrated her birthday amidst serene Swiss mountains, surrounded by her daughter Riddhima, son-in-law, and granddaughter. The family’s heartfelt celebrations included a sweet moment captured on Riddhima’s Instagram Stories, where Neetu gleefully enjoyed a birthday song and a special dessert.

Neetu Kapoor’s illustrious career in Bollywood began when she was just eight years old. Known for her versatile roles in iconic films like ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ and ‘Do Kaliyan,’ she acted in numerous movies between the ages of 5 and 21. Her on-screen chemistry with her late husband Rishi Kapoor in classics such as ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ remains etched in Bollywood history, inspiring generations with their on-screen magic and real-life love story.

Following Rishi Kapoor’s passing in 2020 due to leukaemia, Neetu Kapoor took a hiatus from acting to focus on her family, honoring her husband’s wishes. However, she made a comeback in 2022 with ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ marking her return to the silver screen alongside Anil Kapoor.

Riddhima’s tribute tattoo not only reflects her deep bond with her mother but also highlights the enduring legacy of love and resilience within the Kapoor family.