From Sridevi to Alia Bhatt: Child stars who shone into stardom

We’ve all been captivated by the on-screen magic of many actresses who first won our hearts as child artists, from Sridevi to Alia Bhatt to Urmila Matondkar. Long before they became leading ladies in the film industry, these stars were already showcasing their talents. Here are some remarkable actresses who transitioned seamlessly from child artists to celebrated stars.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has consistently wowed audiences with her impressive performances. Known for her breakthrough role in “Dangal,” Fatima’s journey began much earlier. She appeared as a child artist in films like “Chachi 420” (1997) and “One 2 Ka 4” (2001), laying the foundation for her illustrious career.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, one of today’s most sought-after actresses, first stepped into the limelight as a child artist. Though she made her official debut in “Student Of The Year,” her very first appearance was in the 1999 thriller “Sangharsh,” where she played a young Preity Zinta. Her early start undoubtedly paved the way for her current success.

Sridevi

The legendary Sridevi graced the screen from a very young age. She made her child artist debut in the Tamil film “Kandhan Karunai” in 1967 at the tender age of four. By 13, she was already starring in leading roles, with “Moondru Mudichu” (1976) marking her entry as an on-screen adult. Her remarkable versatility earned her acclaim across various Indian film industries.

Neetu Kapoor

Known for her memorable roles in Hindi cinema from the late 1960s through the early 1980s, Neetu Kapoor began her acting journey as a child artist. At just eight years old, she appeared in “Suraj” (1966) under the name Baby Sonia. She earned widespread recognition for her double role in “Do Kaliyan” and went on to make her debut as a lead actress in “Rikshawala” (1972).

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar’s vibrant career is marked by her early start as a child artist. She first appeared in B.R. Chopra’s “Karm” (1977). Her talent shone through in a variety of roles, including notable performances in “Zaakol” (1980), “Kalyug” (1980), “Masoom” (1983), and several others. These early roles laid the groundwork for her success as a leading actress in later years.

These actresses have not only grown up in front of the camera but have also evolved into some of the most accomplished stars in the industry. Their journeys from child artists to leading ladies are a testament to their enduring talent and dedication to their craft.