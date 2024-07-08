Neetu Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday in Swiss Alps with family

Neetu Kapoor marked her 66th birthday in splendid fashion, soaking in the picturesque Swiss Alps alongside her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, son-in-law, and beloved granddaughter.

Riddhima shared glimpses of the celebratory affair on her Instagram Stories, capturing heartwarming moments of her mom surrounded by family. In one endearing video, Neetu Kapoor beams with joy as her loved ones serenade her with a birthday song, while another clip captures her savoring a delightful dessert.

Accompanying these sweet moments were snapshots that spoke volumes of their cherished bond. One particular photo featured three generations of Kapoor women—Neetu, Riddhima, and her daughter Samaira—radiating happiness in each other’s company.

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor, who began her acting journey at the tender age of eight, has graced the silver screen with memorable performances in iconic films like ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ and ‘Do Kaliyan,’ leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. Her reel and real-life romance with late husband Rishi Kapoor, whom she married in 1980 after starring together in numerous hits during the 70s and 80s, continues to inspire.

The loss of Rishi Kapoor in 2020 due to leukaemia deeply affected Neetu, prompting her to take a hiatus from acting to prioritize family, as per Rishi’s wishes. However, she made a comeback to the silver screen last year with ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo,’ alongside Anil Kapoor, signaling a new chapter in her storied career.

Celebrating her special day amidst the serene beauty of Switzerland, Neetu Kapoor epitomized grace and joy, surrounded by the love of her family. As she embarks on another year of life, her legacy in Bollywood and her enduring role as a loving mother and grandmother continue to shine brightly.