Naseeruddin Shah urges filmmakers to tackle religion head-on

Renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah has once again stirred conversations with his bold stance, this time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Known for his outspoken nature on social issues, Shah didn’t hold back when discussing the need for courageous cinema that delves into the complexities of religion.

In a recent interview, Shah revealed his desire to work on a film that tackles religion head-on, labeling it as “one of the most harmful things that have happened to humanity.” Reflecting on his past work, he drew parallels between his acclaimed Pakistani film “Khuda Kay Liye” and the impactful Indian film “Manthan.”

Shah emphasized the challenges of addressing such a sensitive topic in cinema, acknowledging the need to package the message in a way that resonates with audiences. Despite the obstacles, he expressed optimism about the growing number of filmmakers daring to broach these subjects.

Shifting focus to his recent projects, Actor Naseeruddin Shah was part of the star-studded cast in the drama series “Showtime” alongside Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and others. His notable presence in the series reaffirms his versatility as an actor. Meanwhile, his last theatrical release, “Kuttey,” directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, showcased his continued commitment to diverse roles.

Looking ahead, Shah’s fans can anticipate his upcoming venture in Vibu Puri’s “Ul Jalool Ishq,” where he shares the screen with Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi. With each project, Shah continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Naseeruddin Shah’s unwavering commitment to addressing pressing social issues through cinema serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling in sparking meaningful conversations and driving positive change. As he ventures into new projects, his determination to push boundaries and challenge societal norms remains as strong as ever.