‘Manthan’ featuring Smita Patil shines at Cannes 2024

In a significant moment for Indian cinema, Shyam Benegal’s celebrated film ‘Manthan’ will be showcased today at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The screening will take place at the esteemed Salle Bunuel, highlighting India’s contribution to global cinema.

‘Manthan’, featuring the late Smita Patil, is the only Indian film for the Cannes Classics section this year. Dr. Verghese Kurien, the architect of India’s White Revolution, spearheaded the pioneering milk cooperative movement that roots the film.

Produced by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), known for its Amul brand, ‘Manthan’ is a unique example of community-funded filmmaking. An astounding 500,000 dairy farmers each contributed Rs 2, raising the funds needed for production.

Advertisement

The movie, set in Gujarat, stars actors Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mohan Agashe, Anant Nag, and Amrish Puri. It earned two National Film Awards in 1977 for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar. Furthermore, ‘Manthan’ was India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 1976 Academy Awards.

The restored version of ‘Manthan’ will see its premiere at Cannes, with Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil’s family, the producers, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation in attendance.

Reflecting on the film’s Cannes screening, Shyam Benegal expressed his joy. “When Shivendra informed me that the Film Heritage Foundation was restoring ‘Manthan’ in collaboration with the Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation, I was thrilled.” Benegal said. He emphasized the film’s significance, funded by half a million farmers. It played a pivotal role in advancing a cooperative movement aimed at economic and social equity.

Benegal highlighted the film’s enduring impact. He noted, “It reminds the world of cinema’s power to drive change and honors the legacy of Verghese Kurien. Watching the meticulous restoration process, it’s almost as if we made the film yesterday. The Film Heritage Foundation’s work in film restoration is commendable. It is beautifully reviving films from across India and presenting them to modern global audiences.”

The Cannes Film Festival, which commenced on May 14, will continue until May 25. It will showcase a diverse array of films from around the world. The inclusion of ‘Manthan’ underscores the rich cultural tapestry and the historic achievements of Indian cinema on the world stage.