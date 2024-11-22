Nana Patekar critiques Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’; ‘Only Anil Kapoor’s performance was restrained’

Ranbir Kapoor-led ‘Animal’ was one of 2023’s biggest films. Created against a budget of 100 crores, the film racked up over 917 crores. Apart from Ranbir, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film faced backlash for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and glorification of violence by several viewers and critics. However, several viewers well-appreciated the title. Despite the mixed reception, the film was a commercial success. Recently, Nana Patekar shared his review of the action drama. Notably, he was all-praises for Anil Kapoor, his co-star from ‘Welcome.’

Initially, the actor was sceptical about watching the film, however, when he heard about the praises pouring in for the film, he decided to give ‘Animal’ a watch. In his interview with the ‘Ram Lakhan’ actor, Nana shared his views on the controversial film.

Nana told Anil, “I saw Animal and I called you and said, ‘I watched Anil-mal.’ You are the only person who delivered a restrained performance in the film. Everybody else’s acting was heightened. I initially refused to watch the film, but my friends forced me, saying, ‘Anil has done a great job in it.’ I wasn’t surprised.”

Earlier this year, Anil Kapoor opened up about his casting in his conversation with Anubhav Bassi. “When Animal was offered to me, our director Sandeep had the best people come with the wigs. He wanted to change my looks according to my character. He told me, when you are young, you will look like this, then in 50’s like this, then 60, and 67.” Anil added, “I laid down a condition from the start. I won’t wear a wig, won’t put on a fake beard, and won’t use any fake grey hair. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately, it will look fake and bad.”

On the work front, Nana Patekar is gearing up for the release of ‘Vanvaas.’ Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has ‘War 2’ and ‘Alpha’ in the pipeline. Moreover, Vanga’s ‘Animal’ is going to get a sequel titled ‘Animal Park.’ In the slated film, Ranbir Kapoor is going to reprise his role. Given the success of the first film, fans of the film have high expectations.