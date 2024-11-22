Aamir Khan: “Today’s youth is eager to solve societal problems”

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his candid opinions, recently shared his views on the younger generation’s approach to societal challenges.

Speaking at the second edition of the ‘Dialogues on Development Management’ (DoDM) conference in New Delhi, Khan highlighted the eagerness of today’s youth to actively contribute to society.

During his conversation with ANI, the actor stated, “The youth of today are much more connected and have a strong desire to engage with society and be part of the solution.”

Khan, who has always been an advocate for social issues, reflected on how the current generation is more proactive than his own. He believes that today’s youth are not only aware of societal problems but are also eager to solve them.

At the event, which was organized by the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), Khan spoke about the significance of problem-solving for young people.

He explained, “What excites young people most is being given a problem. They love problem-solving and are keen to tackle challenges head-on.” According to Khan, the more equipped young people are through training, the better prepared they become to handle various social issues.

The actor also emphasized the need for quality training in development management to address social problems effectively. He shared his experience with the ‘Paani Foundation’, an initiative focused on water conservation and agriculture, where he has been involved in efforts to find sustainable solutions for rural India.

“The more trained we are in management and development, the better we are equipped to tackle societal challenges,” Aamir Khan said.

The ‘DoDM 2024’ conference brought together over 80 changemakers, including thought leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from various sectors like civil society, government, and business. The event aimed to explore strategies for advancing social impact in India through development management.