Anil Kapoor honors Yash Chopra’s ‘Lamhe’ on 33rd anniversary

As ‘Lamhe’ starring Anil Kapoor celebrates 33 years in Hindi cinema, the veteran actor has shared heartfelt memories of working with the legendary Yash Chopra.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Kapoor expressed that their collaboration was always about creating cinematic magic, not chasing box office numbers.

In an emotional tribute shared on his Instagram stories, the 67-year-old actor posted several behind-the-scenes pictures from the 1991 film, which featured the late Sridevi in a double role. Kapoor, who starred opposite her, remembered their time together fondly.

He wrote, “Collaborating with a visionary director like Yash Chopra ji was always about creating magic on screen, not chasing numbers.”

For Anil Kapoor, ‘Lamhe’ was more than just a film. He described it as an emotional journey, highlighting the bold and groundbreaking storytelling that the movie represented.

“For me, ‘Lamhe’ was never just a film—it was an experience, a journey into emotions, and a testament to bold storytelling ahead of its time,” he wrote. The actor also praised the film as one of Chopra’s finest works and expressed his pride in being part of it, stating, “To this day, I’m proud to say it remains one of his finest works, and I’m deeply honored to have been a part of it.”

Released in 1991, ‘Lamhe’ tells the story of Viren (Anil Kapoor), who falls in love with Pallavi (Sridevi), but she marries another man. After the tragic death of her husband, Pallavi’s daughter, who grows up resembling her mother, falls in love with Viren, leading to a heartwarming yet complex tale of love and destiny. The film, also starring Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, and others, marked the second and final collaboration between Sridevi and Yash Chopra, following the success of ‘Chandni’ in 1989.

Though initially a box-office underperformer, ‘Lamhe’ has since become a beloved classic, with many praising its unconventional storyline and vibrant portrayal of emotions.