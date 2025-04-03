Ayesha Jhulka: “I had nothing to do with Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala breakup!”

Ayesha Jhulka, known for films like ‘Khiladi’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, was no stranger to rumours in the ’90s. In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, the actress finally broke her silence on the speculated relationships that filled tabloid pages back in the day.

Ayesha recalled how gossip magazines were quick to associate her with almost every actor she worked with. “If you open the tabloids from that time, I was linked with everybody! We were just friends and had a fun relationship. When you’re doing six-seven films together, you’re meeting every third day—it was just that,” she explained.

The actress, who still enjoys the company of more male friends than female, questioned why people often mistake friendships for romance.

“Even now, I have more boyfriends than girlfriends, but that doesn’t mean I’m romantically involved with them. In today’s world, there’s nothing to hide. We’ve crossed that age,” she added.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding Ayesha back then was her rumored involvement in the alleged breakup of Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala. Reports suggested that Ayesha’s closeness with Nana led to tensions between him and Manisha, eventually leading to their split.

However, the actress dismissed these claims. “It had nothing to do with an affair. We did a photoshoot together, and then I did a play with him. That’s all,” she clarified.

While she understands being linked to actors her age, she found it odd to be paired with much older co-stars. “I hate to talk about people who are seniors. I had nothing to do with (Manisha leaving Nana),” she said firmly.

Ayesha Jhulka and Akshay Kumar’s sizzling chemistry in ‘Khiladi’ (1992) made them a favorite on-screen pair, fueling speculations of a real-life romance. But was there something more?

“There could have been an attraction, but that’s normal,” Ayesha admitted candidly. However, she was quick to clarify that their equation was based on fondness rather than physical attraction.

“We’ve always had that fondness, but I don’t think ‘physical attraction’ is the right way to put it,” she explained.