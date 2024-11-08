‘Naam’ trailer: Ajay Devgn’s action-packed thriller unveiled

Ajay Devgn’s fans are in for a treat as the action-packed drama ‘Naam’ finally prepares for its long-awaited release. Filmed over a decade ago, ‘Naam’ has been generating buzz, especially with the recent trailer launch.

Roongta Entertainment, the film’s production house, shared the thrilling teaser on Instagram, giving audiences a glimpse of the intense action sequences featuring Devgn.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Naam’ promises to be a high-octane drama with a compelling trailer and storyline. Alongside Devgn, the movie stars Sameera Reddy, Bhumika Chawla, and Rahul Dev in key roles, adding to the anticipation for the release.

Produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and in collaboration with Snigdhaa Movies Pvt Ltd, the film is set to hit theatres on November 22.

This marks the fourth collaboration between Devgn and Bazmee, following their successful ventures like ‘Deewangee’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, and ‘Hulchul’. Fans are eager to see how the director-actor duo delivers yet another action-packed narrative, this time with a nostalgic 90s vibe.

The trailer release comes on the heels of a significant milestone for Devgn during Diwali. His film ‘Singham Again’ also made a massive box-office splash, earning ₹43.70 crore on its opening day. Trade experts, including Taran Adarsh, reported that combined earnings from ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ reached ₹80.30 crore, making it a festive box-office bonanza.

Meanwhile, Devgn will also star in ‘Azaad’, a period drama that tells the heartwarming tale of a family’s bond with their horse. The film revolves in pre-independence India, where Devgn plays a skilled horse rider.

As his character faces off against British forces, his beloved horse goes missing, and his nephew, played by Aaman Devgan, takes on the task of finding it. ‘Azaad’ also marks the debut of Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani.