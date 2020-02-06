Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar’s gangster drama has already created much buzz in the film industry. The makers are all set to bring action-crime film Mumbai Saga to the big screen.

On Thursday, the makers of the film dropped Emraan Hashmi’s look as an encounter specialist in the film. The actor is playing the role of a cop in his next flick. Sharing the look, Sanjay wrote, “Everyone on team MUMBAI SAGA was anxious about how @emraanhashmi would pull off the deadly cop look. Just look with what style he has pulled it off (sic).”

He also shared another picture of Emraan Hashmi and wrote, “#MUMBAISAGA One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face (sic).”

Mumbai Saga boasts of an ensemble cast comprising of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Pankaj Tripathi.

The film was announced in June last year. Sharing a picture of the cast, Sanjay had tweeted, “The Legend of Bombay, The Saga of Mumbai! Presenting the Gangstas of #MumbaiSaga(sic).”

Actor John Abraham also took to his official Instagram handle to share a poster of the film.

Talking about the film, “After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer,” said Sanjay to a media agency.