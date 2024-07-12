Ranveer Singh lights up Anant Ambani’s wedding with dance moves

Ranveer Singh, renowned for his exuberant personality, brought an extra dose of joy to Anant Ambani’s wedding celebrations with his infectious dance moves. The actor, known for his lively performances both on and off-screen, turned heads as he joined the baraat procession, adding his unique charm to the festivities.

In numerous clips circulating online, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing energetically, effortlessly stealing the spotlight from the Anant himself. From grooving to Govinda’s classic ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ to matching steps with Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor on ‘My Name Is Lakhan’, Ranveer ensured that the atmosphere was vibrant and full of cheer.

Adding to the star-studded affair, Ranveer also reunited with his ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ co-star Priyanka Chopra, and the duo delighted guests with a spirited dance performance to the popular song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’.

The wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Reliance Industries’ chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his bride Radhika Merchant, promises to be a grand celebration showcasing the richness of Indian culture. The event, themed ‘An Ode to Varanasi’, pays homage to the ancient city known for its spirituality, arts, crafts, and culinary delights.

The ambiance at the wedding venue in Mumbai reflects the essence of Banaras, featuring traditional decor, artistic craftsmanship, and a feast of Banarasi cuisine. Guests are treated to a culinary journey through the streets of Varanasi, indulging in popular delights such as chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, and paan. Carefully curated stalls and attentive guest services ensure that everyone experiences the charm and hospitality reminiscent of the ghats of Banaras.

Amidst the festivities, the wedding has drawn attention from international figures as well. Recently, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian arrived in India, marking Kim’s first visit to the country. Their presence adds to the global spotlight on the extravagant affair.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson have also graced the occasion with their presence, underscoring the event’s significance on the international stage.

The wedding festivities continue with ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ scheduled for July 13, followed by the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days filled with celebration and blessings for the Ambani and Merchant families.

As the celebrations unfold, Ranveer Singh’s spirited performance remains a highlight, reflecting the joy and camaraderie that define such grand Indian weddings. His presence has truly added “chaar chand” to the festivities, making it an occasion to remember for all fortunate enough to be in attendance.