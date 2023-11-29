Mumbai Police heightens Salman Khan’s security amid fresh threat from Lawrence Bishnoi

In response to a recent threat issued by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Mumbai Police has undertaken a thorough review of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s security measures. This move comes in the wake of an alarming incident wherein gangster Bishnoi targeted the residence of actor-singer Gippy Grewal, citing Grewal’s purported association with Salman Khan.

The incident unfolded when Lawrence Bishnoi explicitly claimed responsibility for the attack on Gippy Grewal’s home in Canada through a Facebook account under his name. In a chilling post, Bishnoi asserted that Grewal’s close ties with Salman Khan would not serve as a shield, ominously directing a message to Khan himself. The post read, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

In light of this explicit threat, Mumbai Police took swift action, initiating a security review for Salman Khan on Tuesday. Currently under Y plus security, the Tiger 3 actor has received advice to remain vigilant. The threat, coupled with Bishnoi’s claims about Gippy Grewal’s supposed proximity to Salman Khan, has raised concerns about the safety of the Bollywood icon.

Advertisement

Gippy Grewal, however, promptly distanced himself from Salman Khan in the aftermath of the attack on his residence. Denying any close friendship with the Bollywood superstar, Grewal expressed shock over the incident, stating to News18, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan, and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking, and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

As the Mumbai Police works to fortify Salman Khan’s security in response to the menacing threat from Lawrence Bishnoi, the incident underscores the vulnerability of public figures in the face of criminal elements and the necessity for stringent security protocols in the entertainment industry.