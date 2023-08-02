Who is Sachin Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin wanted in Moosewala murder, extradited from Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi is the cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster accused of getting singer Sidhu Moosewala murdered. He has been extradited from Azerbaijan to Delhi. His arrest is the latest in a series of arrests that has broken the criminal networks of foreign–based gangsters in Punjab.

According to police officers with knowledge of the situation, gangster Sachin Bishnoi, alias Tilak Raj Toteja, was extradited from the eastern Transcaucasian nation of Azerbaijan and returned to India on Tuesday. Sachin’s arrest is the most recent in a string of arrests that have dismantled several foreign-based criminal networks in Punjab.

According to authorities, Sachin was produced before a Delhi court, which remanded him for ten days in police custody.

Advertisement

The gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the alleged conspirators in the murder of Punjabi musician Moosewala in May last year, is related to Sachin.

On Facebook, Sachin had claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder. The Delhi Police’s special squad learned that Sachin had left India using a fake passport soon after Moosewala was killed.

According to Dhaliwal, a thorough investigation and technical procedures revealed Sachin had traveled to Azerbaijan, where he plotted with his other accomplices to carry out the crimes of his crime organization, which was dispersed around Delhi and neighboring states.

“A Red Corner Notice was issued against him for his apprehension as soon as it was confirmed that he had arrived in Azerbaijan,” Dhaliwal continued.

After being taken into custody in Azerbaijan in August 2022, Sachin fought a court battle to prevent extradition to India.

Sachin is a Lawrence Bishnoi crime syndicate member who is wanted in numerous crimes and is extremely dangerous. At the Mohan Garden police station, a charge was filed against Sachin and his accomplices on March 30, 2022. It claimed that the members of the gang shot a real estate businessman in both legs, injuring him, and demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation.

“Sachin’s extradition will shed new light on the murder of Moosewala because he is accused of organizing the crime before escaping India.

On May 29, 2022, six shooters killed Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab, one day after the Punjab government removed his security.