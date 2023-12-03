Mudassar Khan weds Riya Kishanchandani; Salman Khan attends

In a heartwarming celebration of love and companionship, choreographer Mudassar Khan recently exchanged vows with his beloved, Riya Kishanchandani. The star-studded event witnessed the presence of Bollywood’s iconic actor Salman Khan, who made a grand entrance, adding a dash of glamour to the joyous affair. The camaraderie between Salman and Mudassar was evident as the former embraced the groom in a warm hug, symbolizing their enduring friendship.

Salman Khan and Mudassar Khan share a longstanding professional collaboration, having worked together on blockbuster films such as Dabangg, Bodyguard, and Ready, among others. Their bond extends beyond the silver screen, and Salman’s attendance at Mudassar’s wedding underscored the depth of their connection.

Taking to their official Instagram accounts on December 3, the newlyweds, Mudassar and Riya, unveiled glimpses of their magical union through enchanting wedding photographs. Mudassar expressed his gratitude, captioning the post with heartfelt words, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani ❤️ Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna.”

Apart from the joyous celebration, Mudassar Khan has been making waves on the small screen as a judge in the popular dance reality television series, Dance India Dance. Meanwhile, Riya Kishanchandani has carved her niche in the entertainment industry with noteworthy projects such as Mera Hona Ki Nahin Hona, Swag Di Sawari, and Tenu Dasseya. Her dynamic presence was also felt on the reality show Splitsvilla 13, showcasing her versatility and talent.

As the newlyweds embark on this beautiful journey of marital bliss, their friends, family, and well-wishers join in the celebration, showering them with love and blessings. The union of Mudassar and Riya not only marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives but also stands as a testament to the enduring bonds forged in the world of Bollywood.