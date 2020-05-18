Model-actor Milind Soman has always managed to keep himself occupied, even in this lockdown period. Fitness freak Milind keeps on treating his fans with his daily activities; be it doing yoga, exercise, or dancing with his wife Ankita Konwar. He has always managed to make it in the headlines.
Recently also, Milind has dropped a picture from one of his photoshoots which has taken the internet by storm. Milind, on Sunday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from his proactive photoshoot with model Madhu Sapre which continues to be talked about even today. The actor-fitness enthusiast wondered how it would have been received by the audience today.
Sharing the monochrome picture, Milind wrote, “Keep seeing this pop up on my timelines every once in a while 🙂 its 25 years old, at that time no social media no internet either I think ! wonder what the reaction would have been if it had been released today (sic).”
The picture is from a photoshoot for a footwear advertisement released in 1995. It had Milind and Madhu pose naked with a snake wrapped around them and shoes as their only accessory.
Photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote in the comments section, “And they went out apparently to arrest photographer PD Gupta; couldn’t get over that one (sic).”
While Milind is in lockdown, he keeps on treating his fans with glimpses of how he is doing, along with his wife and mother.
