Over 600 people participated in 2nd 5 kms Lifelong Fight Lazy Run at Delhi

Famous fitness model Milind Soman and Bharat Kalia, founder of Lifelong Online, flagged off India’s 2nd edition of the 5 km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run with the goal of bringing the “Fight” to everyone’s doorstep today, or Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 7:00 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Over 600 people took part in the race.

The Lifelong Fight Lazy Run is a movement that challenges Delhiites to overcome their inherent laziness and pushes them to become the healthiest versions of themselves.

After the 5 km run, there were enjoyable fitness games. Exciting prizes from Lifelong were given to the fitness game champions.

As the brand ambassador for Lifelong Online (Fitness Category) and supermodel and fitness legend Milind Soman, he remarked, “We have started ‘Fight Lazy,’ a cause that’s extremely important to my heart. Every day I battle my lazy self there when I wake up. Enjoy yourself while doing it. We’re thrilled that Lifelong Fight Lazy Run is expanding and becoming much more enjoyable, along with a number of intriguing games. The participants’ incredible response is overwhelming.

Lifelong Online’s CEO, Bharat Kalia, said, “At Lifelong Online, we think that we are the only ones who prevent ourselves from becoming fit. Because of this, Milind Soman, our fitness brand spokesperson, and I introduced “Fight Lazy” last year. We aimed to make exercise enjoyable for everyone. Since I run marathons, fitness is really essential to me. I recognise the necessity to exert extra effort each day in order to improve your level of fitness. We’ve now organised the Fight Lazy Run in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to make it even more enjoyable. There is no contest during the Fight Lazy Run.”