Milind Soman to play 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Sam Manekshaw in ‘Emergency’

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman has stepped into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war hero, for the upcoming film ‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut.

While Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry have already joined the film’s cast, Milind now has been roped in to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the War of 1971.

Milind said: “I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility.”

Kangana, who will be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, said that Sam Manekshaw was the hero of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

She added that Milind Soman’s overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal for the kind of actor we were looking for to play this important role.

Kangana said: “Sam Manekshaw had clarity of vision, was a strong-headed individual and his relevance is huge in the film. The film showcases how two very strong-headed personalities, Mrs. Gandhi and Sam Maneskshaw, worked together to fight the war against Pakistan.”

“This chapter of history intrigues me a lot as it delves into how things worked and panned out for them. We are privileged that Milind Sir will be playing this role. I hope this film does justice to his enormous talent and great screen presence.”

‘Emergency’, as the title suggests, is all about the state of National Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election.

Manikarnika films presents ‘Emergency’ which is written and directed by Kangana Ranaut. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as ‘Kahaani’, ‘Pink’, ‘Raid’ and ‘Airlift’.