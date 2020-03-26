Not one to bow down to the burdens and hardships of life, moms have come a long way from being the ‘Tyaag ki Devi’ (Goddess of Sacrifice) to bossing it like ‘Mother India’. Today, they handle their kids with utmost swag and turn up the badass mom look, when needed.

Far from the cliched portrayal of mothers seen on Indian television, ALTBalaji’s Mentalhood is a breath of fresh air as it perfectly depicts the journey of motherhood. Told with utmost sincerity on the life of a mother and her mantras to raise a child, the 10-episodic series opened to rave reviews as well as became a successful hit amongst viewers. The hype ahead of the show’s release was at its highest with its trailer received more than 10 million+ cumulative views across social media. The show is also performing extremely well on the platform, racing ahead with views and subscriptions in the drama genre. With its popularity and viewership soaring high, audiences it seems are now demanding a Season 2 already.

The show also marked the digital debut of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. She plays the role of Meira Sharma, a former model from a small town, who lives with her husband Anmol (played by Sanjay Suri). Featuring a large pool of talented actors, the web-series also features Dino Morea as Akash Fernandes, Sandhya Mridul as ‘Momzilla’ Anuja Joshi aka AJO, Shilpa Shukla as Namrata Dalmia, Shruti Seth as Diksha and Tillotama Shome as Preity Khosla.

With a brilliant set of actors and their heartfelt performances, the web-series has successfully managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Despite tackling the challenges of motherhood with relative ease through each of its episodes, the web series, however, did leave a host of questions unanswered. One can’t wait to know about Meira’s newfound fame and if she will go in that direction. Add to that, there’s a growing curiosity amongst viewers to know more about the mystery woman in Akash’s life. And if that wasn’t enough, AJO’s unexpected pregnancy is another story that people need answers to.

As Meira says, “The challenges have just started, and for all mommies, it’s always Mentalhood”. Does that mean that we’ll get to see these six supermoms back in action as life throws them a few more challenges? Well, we’ll have to wait and see! We sure do hope that audiences get their answers soon.

If you haven’t watched the show already, binge-watch it now and be a part of this crazy journey.