To combat fake news, our celebrities have come together to create awareness and educate people about the same. B-town stars including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and cricketer Virat Kohli have joined hands for a campaign urging social media users to stop forwarding messages, which do not have verified information.

The campaign was initiated by a short video app TikTok. Titled as ‘Mat Kar Forward’, the campaign teaches people about the circulation of fake news and misinformation on social media that usually causes panic.

The celebrities are part of a short film, directed by Anurag Basu, in which they talk about how dangerous fake news can get. In the video, one can see the celebs talking about a dangerous virus and how easily it can spread. As the video progresses, it is revealed that they are talking about misinformation and fake news. They discuss how often fake news pushes people into making ill-informed choices, eroding trust and impacting communities.

Sharing the same on his official Twitter handle, Ayushmann wrote, “All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it’s time to bring a change, and the change begins with you (sic).”

The campaign video was shot by the celebrities at their respective homes and then compiled and edited by Anurag Basu to adhere to the government’s guidelines on social distancing.