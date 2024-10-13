Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra welcome baby girl

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra are over the moon as they welcome their first child, a beautiful baby girl, into the world.

The couple shared the heartwarming news on Instagram this past Saturday, giving their fans and well-wishers a glimpse of their precious daughter in the most adorable way.

The announcement was made with a joint post, where Masaba and Satyadeep shared a tender black-and-white photo of their baby girl’s tiny feet. Along with this sweet snapshot, they also posted a serene image of a white lotus and a moon set against a soft blue background. The message on the image read, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

As soon as the couple shared the news, congratulations began pouring in from fans, friends, and industry peers. Fellow actors and celebrities left heartfelt comments to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Actress Dia Mirza expressed her happiness, writing, “Welcome to our world baby girl.” Bipasha Basu couldn’t contain her excitement, chiming in with “Yayyyy Congratulations.” Sonam Kapoor also shared her delight, commenting, “I’m so excited and happy.” Shilpa Shetty joined in, adding, “Congratulations my darling.”

This beautiful moment follows an earlier announcement Masaba made in April, when she revealed her pregnancy in a playful and charming post on Instagram. “In other news – Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips (plain salted ONLY),” she wrote, adding a couple of cheerful images that delighted her followers.

Masaba and Satyadeep have been together for a few years and tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate ceremony. The wedding, which took place in the presence of close family members, was a celebration of their love and the merging of their families.

Masaba’s mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, father Vivian Richards, and stepfather Vivek Mehra were all part of the special day. The designer shared a heartfelt family portrait, writing, “For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus.”

Masaba was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena, with whom she tied the knot in 2015. The two separated amicably in 2019. Satyadeep, too, was in a marital relationship with actress Aditi Rao Hydari before parting ways in 2013.

Masaba and Satyadeep also worked together on the Netflix series ‘Masaba Masaba’. It is a semi-autobiographical show based on Masaba’s personal and professional life.