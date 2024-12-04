Manoj Bajpayee talks about shocking bold scene in ‘Despatch’

Manoj Bajpayee is back with yet another compelling role in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Despatch’, set to release on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the film follows Joy Bag, a crime journalist played by Bajpayee, who becomes embroiled in a dangerous investigation that threatens to consume him.

The trailer, released earlier this week, offers a glimpse into the world of media corruption and the criminal underworld, where Bajpayee’s character uncovers a massive scam. As he dives deeper, the stakes escalate, and Joy Bag finds himself confronting hidden dangers at every turn.

One of the standout moments in the film is a bold scene where Bajpayee’s character is shown in a vulnerable, raw state.

The actor recently spoke about the significance of this scene, emphasizing that it was only there because it was crucial to the narrative. “If it wasn’t necessary, we wouldn’t have included it,” Bajpayee remarked. He explained that the scene illustrates Joy’s personal unraveling, as he spirals despite his professional success.

“These actions are not there to provoke or titillate. We create films to tell stories, and certain scenes are essential to convey the depth of the character,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee also praised director Kanu Behl for his fearless approach to storytelling. “I got the craziest director in Kanu Behl. His script was brilliant, and the way he brought it to life was intense. He threw us into the fire, and there were moments when I thought we would burn out, but he guided us through it,” Bajpayee said.

‘Despatch’ had its world debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 before showcase at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where it garnered significant attention. Alongside Bajpayee, the film also stars Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal in pivotal roles.