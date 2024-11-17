Manish Malhotra calls Rekha the ultimate style diva, shares his obsession

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently took to social media to share his deep admiration for the iconic actress Rekha.

Expressing his love for her timeless beauty and style, Malhotra revealed that he is “obsessed” with the legendary actress. Alongside a series of stunning photos showcasing Rekha in a chic black ensemble, he shared a heartfelt caption: “OBSESSED with the One and Only ICON #Rekha… Her timeless style and just her, and there is always her in every look of hers… love her for that.”

The actress, known for her elegance and grace, was captured in the photos wearing a black trench coat, a black organza shirt, and a structured black skirt, accessorized with a gold sling bag. The ensemble highlighted her ever-present allure.

In a beautiful gesture of friendship, veteran actor Dharmendra also posted a rare, throwback photograph with Rekha. The black-and-white image, shared on his Instagram, captures a tender moment between the two stars, with Rekha affectionately touching Dharmendra’s face.

He captioned the post, “Friends, Rekha will always be the laadli of our family,” evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth. Dharmendra also shared a throwback video of Rekha presenting the Best Actor award to his son, Sunny Deol.

Rekha’s recent public appearances continue to make headlines. At a stylish Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra in October, the actress made waves when a photo of her kissing Shabana Azmi on the cheek went viral.

Manish Malhotra first met Rekha in 1996 during the Filmfare Awards when she presented him with the costume award for ‘Rangeela’. Over the years, they have collaborated on several occasions, including on the film ‘Bhoot’. Malhotra has designed many of Rekha’s show-stopping outfits.

Earlier, on Rekha’s birthday, Manish shared a heartfelt tribute to her, calling her an “original style maker.” He praised her not just for her exceptional talent but also for her warmth and grace, expressing admiration for her unforgettable performances and style.