Mahavatar: Vicky Kaushal transforms into Parashurama for epic mythological film

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is stepping into the shoes of a legendary character—Chiranjeevi Parashurama—for the much-anticipated film ‘Mahavatar’, directed by Amar Kaushik.

The film, which is set for a December 2026 release, promises to offer audiences a captivating portrayal of one of the most revered figures in Hindu mythology.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his first look from ‘Mahavatar’, giving fans a glimpse of his transformation.

Advertisement

In the poster, Vicky is almost unrecognizable with long, flowing hair, a rugged beard, and a fierce look. He’s donning a rust-colored dhoti, adorned with Rudraksh beads on his wrists and arms, while carrying a powerful weapon—traits that align with the warrior spirit of his character.

The actor captioned the image, “Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas – Christmas 2026!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

While details about the plot remain under wraps, the film will dive into the story of Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is popular for his indomitable strength and dedication to justice.

According to mythology, Parashurama’s mission on Earth was to stop the evil Chakravarti Samrat Karthaveerya Arjuna, who had fallen into arrogance and misuse of his power.

Parashurama is ‘Chiranjeevi’, meaning immortal, and a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. Born as Ramabhadra in the Bhargava clan, he earned his name after receiving the divine Parashu (axe) from Lord Shiva. With this weapon, Parashurama led the Devas to victory in a battle against the Asuras, who were previously overpowering the Gods.

In addition to his mythical exploits, Parashurama played a crucial role in the ‘Mahabharata’, imparting his knowledge of warfare to key figures like Bheeshma, Dronacharya, and Karna. He also engaged in a dramatic confrontation with Bheeshma, at the behest of Amba, although he ultimately failed in his mission.