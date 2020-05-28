Actor Sonu Sood has been constantly helping migrants amidst the pandemic. The actor has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Working at the front, the actor has been setting an example for thousands of people who have claimed to help those poor migrants.

While the actor is getting praises from all over, recently Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Wednesday, lauded the Dabangg actor for helping stranded migrant labourers to travel back to their native places. The governor complimented Sood over a phone call and also posted the information on Twitter.

The official account of the Governor of Maharashtra tweeted, “Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states (sic).”

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) May 27, 2020

The actor responded by saying that the Governor’s compliments have inspired him to work harder.

He wrote, “Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured (Sic).”

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for accommodation of the medical workers. Not just this, Sonu has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier also, the actor has offered his hotel in the city for the healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and the paramedical staff, for staying as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes,” the actor said in a statement.