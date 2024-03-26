‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ song from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ out now

Get ready to groove to the beat because the much-awaited song ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from the upcoming film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, has finally hit the airwaves!

Sung by the dynamic duo Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla, this catchy track of ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ is going to get your feet tapping. The lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa add that extra zing to the already quirky and electrifying vibe of the song.

Taking to Instagram, Panorama Music, the recording label, shared the song’s link with a caption that perfectly captures its essence, “Sau dafa yeh tootega, phir bhi pyaar mein koodega! Kyun ki #JazbaatiHaiDil. Song out now. Link in Bio!”

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ features an ensemble cast including the talented Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy alongside Vidya and Pratik.

Recently, the makers treated fans with the film’s teaser, offering a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride of modern-day relationships. From romantic moments to hilarious banter, the teaser promises a blend of emotions that will resonate with audiences.

In one scene, Vidya and Pratik, portraying a married couple, share a cozy meal on the couch, with Pratik offering Vidya his ice cream, only to discover she’s vegan. The teaser also showcases the endearing chemistry between Illeana and Sendhil as they embark on their own journey to reignite the spark in their relationship.

Presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ is all set to hit the silver screen on April 19, 2024. So mark your calendars and get ready for a cinematic experience that celebrates love, laughter, and everything in between!