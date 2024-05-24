Vidya Balan channels Mithun Chakraborty’s iconic ‘Golmaal 3’ dialogue

Vidya Balan is back on social media with another delightful video that has fans buzzing! This time, she brings a touch of nostalgia by recreating a classic scene from the comedy hit, Golmaal 3. In the reel, Vidya hilariously delivers a memorable dialogue originally performed by Bollywood legends Mithun Chakraborty and Prem Chopra.

In the video, Vidya showcases her flair for fashion and comedy with two distinct looks. She first appears in a sharp, wine-colored formal blazer set, exuding sophistication. She then switches to a breezy floral co-ord set, capturing a more relaxed vibe. The caption accompanying her post playfully credits her inspiration, “Kahaan!! Kahaan?? All the inspiration courtesy my dearest Mithun Chakraborty da.”

See Vidya Balan recreate Mithun Chakraborty’s dialogue:

Vidya’s fans are loving the tribute, flooding the comments with praise and admiration. One enthusiastic fan remarked, “Vidya Balan is marvellous and special. In these funny, joyful videos, her expressions are immaculate. Her carefree attitude is inspiring. A true idol.” Another chimed in, “That last jump is amazing.”

This isn’t Vidya’s first foray into entertaining her followers with quirky videos. Her social media is peppered with clips that showcase her versatility and comedic timing, reminding fans that she’s not just a powerhouse on the big screen but also knows how to keep her audience engaged online.

Beyond her social media antics, Vidya remains busy with her film career. According to Bollywood Hungama, she and the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in the final stages of filming, with the climax set to wrap up in the next 10 days. This mix of humor and hard work highlights why Vidya continues to be a beloved figure in the industry.

Vidya Balan’s latest reel is yet another testament to her dynamic personality and ability to effortlessly blend comedy with charm, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her next post.