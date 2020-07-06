Amid lockdown restrictions, Akshay Kumar’s next flick Bell Bottom is all set to go on floors. Last week, the makers announced that Vaani Kapoor has been finalised as the female lead opposite Akshay in the film.

Now, on Monday, the makers have announced the shoot schedule and the other star casts in the film. Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Akshay shared a picture of him along with his team that featured Vaani, Jackky Bhagnani and two new stars who joined team Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. Alongside, he also announced that the shoot of the film begins in August.

Seems excited to be returning to work post break, the actor wrote, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month (sic).”

In the photo, Akshay is seen sitting on a vintage car while Vaani, Huma, Lara, Jackky, and the director pose with all of them in the frame. The shooting of the film will begin in August in the United Kingdom.

The story is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. The flick was supposed to go on floors by mid this year. However, due to pandemic, the shooting has been postponed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 22 but delayed and is now slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.