Lady Singham song ft. Deepika drops as ‘Singham Again’ dominates box office

With the Diwali release of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s latest addition to his Cop Universe, the action-packed film has been making waves at the box office. To add to the excitement, the filmmakers have just dropped a fresh track, “Lady Singham,” featuring Deepika Padukone, who portrays a bold and fierce cop, Shakti Shetty.

The song, sung by Santhosh Venky and set to music by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Kumaar, captures Padukone’s dynamic and fearless persona as a police officer. Her role as Shakti Shetty has quickly become a fan favorite, with viewers admiring her portrayal of strength and courage on screen.

Watch the ‘Lady Singham’ song here:

The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Bollywood heavyweights Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. Devgn returns as the iconic Bajirao Singham, infusing his role with his signature intensity.

Ranveer Singh adds his trademark energy, while Arjun Kapoor has impressed audiences with a powerful performance as the villain. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff add even more star power, keeping fans thoroughly engaged. Notably, Singham Again also features a cameo by Salman Khan, marking his first appearance in Shetty’s celebrated Cop Universe.

Released alongside another high-profile film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again faced stiff competition. The horror-comedy sequel, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri, earned a respectable ₹36.60 crore on its opening day. However, Singham Again took a stronger lead, raking in ₹43.70 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Singham Again is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language action film written and directed by Rohit Shetty, with production helmed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Devgn Films.

The film, which is the fifth in Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise, had original announcement in 2017 as Singham 3, but they revised the title later in 2022. Filming began in September 2023, with shooting locations spanning Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir, and Sri Lanka.