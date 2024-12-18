‘Laapataa Ladies’ misses Oscar shortlist; Aamir Khan responds

India’s official entry for Oscars’ International Film category, Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ (Lost Ladies) misses the shortlist. Following the news, Aamir Khan’s Productions, which has backed the film has issued a statement. While expressing the banner has expressed disappointment while expressing gratitude for the opportunity. Jio Studios and Kiran Rao’s Kindling Production have issued the statement jointly with the banner.

The banner states, “We are, of course, disappointed, but equally, we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey.” They added, “We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honour in itself.”

The production house also expressed its gratitude to the global audience for their admiring ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ “Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film.” The banner also iterated that the setback is a stepping stone and not a mark of failure. “For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world.”

Following the snub, several stakeholders of the film industry and netizens are slamming FFI for its choice. The criticism is against not choosing Payal Kapadia’s Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light’ as India’s entry. The film amassed widespread global acclaim and recently bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards.

The film, helmed by Kiran Rao starred budding talents Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, popular actor Ravi Kishan played a key role. The film focuses on the lives of two wives who get separated from their husbands after an unintended swap occurs at the train station. The story focuses on how the women grapple with the circumstances and learn to depend on themselves. They embarked on the quest to find themselves and what they seek, be it reunion, or independence.

Meanwhile, 15 shortlisted titles are running in the race for the Best International Features Film. These include- ‘I’m Still Here’ (Brazil), and ‘Universal Language’ (Canada). Other titles are- ‘Waves’ (Czech Republic), ‘The Girl with the Needle’ (Denmark), and ‘Emilia Pérez’ (France). Following the list are- ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (Germany), ‘Touch’ (Iceland), ‘Kneecap’ (Ireland), ‘Vermiglio’ (Italy), ‘Flow’ (Latvia), ‘Armand’ (Norway), and ‘From Ground Zero’ (Palestine). Finally, ‘Dahomey’ (Senegal), and ‘How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies’ (Thailand) are in the run.