Oscars 2025: Guneet Monga’s ‘Anuja’ keeps India’s hopes alive

India’s journey to the Oscars has taken an unexpected turn. While Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ the country’s official entry for Best International Feature Film, failed to make the cut, Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Anuja’ has emerged as a beacon of hope in Oscars 2025.

The live-action short film has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category, giving Indian cinema another chance to shine on the global stage.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists for 10 categories on Tuesday, revealing that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ will not advance in the International Feature Film race.

The news has left many Indian fans and filmmakers disappointed, as the film had been a strong contender with its unique storytelling and cultural depth.

Despite this setback, ‘Anuja’ has brought a renewed sense of optimism. Directed by Monga, the film delves into the harsh realities of child labor in the garment industry, a pressing issue that resonates globally.

Featuring veteran actor Nagesh Bhonsle, ‘Anuja’ combines powerful storytelling with a socially relevant message, making it a strong contender in its category.

Oscars 2025 isn’t Guneet Monga’s first brush with this glory. She has already made history with two Academy Award wins for her productions—’The Elephant Whisperers’ and ‘Period: End of Sentence’. If ‘Anuja’ clinches the award, it will further cement her legacy as a trailblazer in Indian cinema.

Adding to the excitement, another film with Indian ties, ‘Santosh’, directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, remains in the Oscar race.

The United Kingdom’s official entry, ‘Santosh’ stars Shahana Goswami and premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival in the prestigious Un Certain Regard section.

The Academy’s shortlist for the Best Live Action Short Film category includes 30 contenders, among them titles like ‘Clodagh’, ‘The Compatriot’, ‘Crust’, ‘Dovecote’, ‘Edge of Space’, and ‘The Ice Cream Man’.

As the countdown to the 97th Academy Awards continues, all eyes are on ‘Anuja’ to see if it can bring home another Oscar and keep India’s cinematic pride alive. The final nominations will be announced in January 2025.