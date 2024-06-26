Mona Singh on ‘Munjya’ success and small budget films like ‘Laapataa Ladies’, ’12th Fail’

The horror comedy ‘Munjya’ has taken the box office by storm, surpassing the 100 crore mark globally. Among the standout performances in the film, Mona Singh’s portrayal of Pammi has garnered significant praise despite her limited screen time. Fans have been particularly vocal about their appreciation for her role, expressing a strong desire to see more of her in future projects.

Reflecting on the film’s success, Mona Singh shared her excitement and gratitude. “It’s an Indian folklore that has not been explored before,” she said. “I am really happy and overwhelmed with the kind of response and love the audience has been showering upon my character Pammi and the film. It’s also heartening to see the movie bringing people back to the cinemas.”

Mona’s sentiments highlight a broader trend in the film industry: the resurgence of small-budget films at the box office. She pointed out the recent successes of ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Laapataa Ladies’, noting how these films have found a strong following in theaters. “Small budget films like ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Laapataa Ladies’ have performed well in theatres. And now, it’s ‘Munjya’ where the audience has once again praised the content. I am grateful to the audience for being so kind in showing their love and support all these years and appreciating the choices that I have made as an actor.”

The success of ‘Munjya’ is due to its unique narrative, rooted in Indian folklore, and the compelling performances of its cast. Mona Singh’s portrayal of Pammi has been a key element in the film’s appeal, showcasing her ability to make a lasting impact with a nuanced performance.

Looking ahead, Mona has several exciting projects lined up. She will appear in films like ‘Ma Kasam’ and ‘Pan Parda Zarda’, along with other unannounced ventures. Her fans are eagerly anticipating her next roles, expecting the same level of excellence that she brought to Pammi in ‘Munjya’.

As small-budget films continue to gain traction and win audiences over, Mona Singh’s career appears to be on a promising trajectory, fueled by her talent and the love of her dedicated fanbase.