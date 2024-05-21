Kriti Sanon overjoyed by fans’ response to Sifra in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Kriti Sanon is beaming with joy as she talks about the overwhelming response she’s received for her role as Sifra in the recent film ‘Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya’. “I was really happy to hear people call me Sifra,” she admits, reflecting on the heartwarming reactions from audiences.

Known for her versatile performances, Kriti has struck a chord with fans of all ages with her portrayal of the intriguing character Sifra, a robot in the film. “As an actor and as an individual, I love comedy,” she shares, highlighting the comedic elements in the film that have resonated with audiences. “Kids related to Sifra and people in general liked the character,” she adds, expressing her delight at the connection viewers have made with her character.

But Kriti’s journey doesn’t stop there. She’s venturing into new territories with her upcoming projects. In the film ‘Crew’, she joins a league of three leading women, marking a significant milestone in her career. “Just to see three women leading a film was a fulfilling experience,” she remarks, emphasizing the importance of diverse representation in cinema.

Beyond acting, Kriti is also spreading her wings in the film industry by stepping into production. Her debut project, ‘Do Patti’, featuring the legendary Kajol, is a testament to her passion for storytelling and her desire to explore new avenues within the industry.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language science fiction romantic comedy film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film has captured the hearts of audiences with its unique storyline and engaging performances.

As Kriti Sanon continues to bask in the success of her recent endeavors, she exudes a sense of gratitude and contentment. For her, this journey is not just about accolades but also about the joy of connecting with audiences and exploring the limitless possibilities of storytelling.