Birthday week special: Kriti Sanon’s iconic dance moves through the years

Celebrating her birthday week, Kriti Sanon, known for her versatile roles and captivating screen presence, has also left an indelible mark with her iconic dance moves. From the soul-stirring ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ to the lively ‘Coca Cola’, Kriti’s dance steps have become synonymous with energy and charm.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon dazzled in the title track of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, showcasing her mesmerizing dance moves and captivating screen presence. Her graceful performance in this song resonated deeply with audiences, establishing her as a versatile performer capable of emoting through dance.

Param Sundari

In ‘Mimi’s ‘Param Sundari’, Kriti Sanon displayed her dancing potential at its peak. Her fluid hand movements and expressive waist sways added layers to her character, earning her critical acclaim and a prestigious National Award for her exceptional portrayal.

Whistle Baja

From her debut film ‘Heropanti’, Kriti Sanon’s iconic hook step in ‘Whistle Baja’ became an instant sensation. Her playful combination of leg sweeps and a whimsical whistle gesture enchanted audiences, cementing her status as a dynamic performer in Bollywood.

Laal Peeli Akhiyan

The song ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyan’ from ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ showcased Kriti Sanon’s infectious energy and stunning dance moves. Dressed elegantly in a saree, she brought vibrancy to the screen with her graceful steps and captivating expressions.

Thumkeshwari

In ‘Bhediya’s ‘Thumkeshwari’, Kriti Sanon exuded sheer sensuality with her mesmerizing waist movements. Her dance sequence in this song highlighted her ability to blend charisma with elegance, captivating audiences with every sway.

Coca Cola

Kriti Sanon’s energetic performance in ‘Coca Cola’ from ‘Luka Chuppi’ became a favorite dance number at social gatherings. Her dynamic hand movements and lively steps created a groovy dance sequence that resonated with fans, showcasing her versatility as an actress and dancer alike.

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, these iconic dance moves stand testament to her talent and charm. Each song has not only showcased her dancing prowess but also underscored her ability to breathe life into every role she takes on, making her a beloved figure in the world of Bollywood.